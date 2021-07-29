Court remands teenager for alleged robbery

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 19-year-old Yinka Olamilekan, for allegedly robbing a pedestrian with a cutlass.

Olamilekan, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fajana, who did not take the plea of the suspect, ordered that he should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

She directed that the case file should be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Fajana adjourned the case until Aug. 18 for mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Kenrich Nomayo, had earlier alleged that the defendant armed himself with a cutlass and other dangerous weapons and robbed one Aminu Zaki of his Camon 16 phone worth N75,000.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on June 20, about 9.30 p.m. on Alfa Nla Street, Agege, a Lagos suburb.

He noted that the defendant also robbed the complainant of two ATM cards.

“The defendant was caught and taken to the nearest police station after the complainant alerted passersby,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 297(1)(2) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

