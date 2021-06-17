Court remands teenager for alleged robbery of phone worth N12,000

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 19-year-old man, Toheeb Isiaka in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly robbing a man of his phone worth N12,000 with fake gun.

The police on Thursday charged Isiaka, whose residential address was not given with robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs K. A. Ariyo, did not take the plea of the suspect.

Ariyo ordered the prosecution to send the case file to the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPPs) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until July 15, for hearing.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, said Isiaka armed himself with a toy gun, a cutlass, knives and other dangerous weapons, and robbed Mr Prosper James.

John told the court that the suspect committed the offences with others, who are still at large on March 27, at about 10.10 p.m. at, Ijora, Olopa, under the bridge in Lagos.

“The complainant raised an alarm and the suspect was caught after he robbed him of a Bontel phone worth N12,000,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravened Sections 297(1) (2) (a) (b) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)