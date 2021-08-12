Court remands teenager for alleged conspiracy, murder

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered the remand of an 18-year-old, Alo Oluwapelumi, at the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti for alleged conspiracy, murder.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged murder.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 24 in Iyin-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi alleged that the defendant and others at large conspired among themselves and murdered one Jafaru Mohammed.

He said there was a fight between the defendant and the deceased, in the process, the defendant hit him with a stone on the head, which resulted to his death.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendant at the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 2 for mention. (NAN)

