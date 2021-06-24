Court remands teenager for alleged armed robbery

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court  on Thursday ordered that  a teenager,  Chima Obi, should be kept correctional centre for alleged armed robbery.

Eighteen-year-old Obi, whose addresses was not given, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Chief , Mrs A.O. Ajibade, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded  pending  advice from the state Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Ajibade adjourned the case until July 19 for mention.

Earlier, the , ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant and two others at large robbed with arms on June 7 at Iyana Iba area of Lagos State.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant and the others robbed one Mr Lucky Okoro in his shop.

The submitted that the defendant and the others robbed Okoro of a mobile  phone worth N110, 000, a wristwatch and N25, 000.

“The defendant also went to the shop of one other complainant and robbed him of iPhone, an iPad and a wristwatch,  all amounting to N400,000,” he said.

The said the offences contravened Sections 299 and 297(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

