Court remands teenager, another over alleged assault on police officer

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the remand of a teenager, Biodun Ademoye, who admitted assaulting a policeman on duty.

Magistrate B. O. Osunsanmi ordered that Ademoye , 18, should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Lagos, along with Abiodun Omotosho, 27, charged along with Ademoye.

Omotosho also pleaded guilty to the four-count charge.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Nov. 29 for review of the facts and sentencing.

The defendants, who have no fixed address, were arraigned for alleged conspiracy, assault, extortion and breach of the peace.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, said that the defendants unlawfully hit the complainant, Insp. Hosea Guruti, with an unknown object on the head.

He added that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by extorting money and harassing passers-by on Bolade Street in Oshodi, Lagos.

Ayorinde told the court that the defendants committed the offences in conspiracy with others still at large, on Nov. 14, at 10.30p. m.

“The complainant tried to prevent the defendants from the illegal activities when they suddenly injured him on the head with an unknown object.

“The defendants were arrested while their accomplices ran away,” the prosecutor submitted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences violate Sections 168, 173, 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised). (NAN)