Court remands teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting 9-year-old

September 10, 2021 Favour Lashem



A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court  on ordered that a 28-year- old teacher, Hassan Aliyu, be remanded in a correctional  centre for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

The police charged Aliyu who resides in Badawa Quarters Kano with procuration a minor girl.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti adjourned the matter until Sept.20, for  mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel,  Miss Asma’u Ado told the court that the defendant committed the on June 8, Badawa Quarters Kano.

She said about 4 p.m the victim went to the Islamic School situated Badawa Quarters Kano and lured the girl into a room and sexually assaulted her.

Ado said that the contravened the provisions Section 275 the Penal Code.(NAN)

