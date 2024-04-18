Court remands task force official for alleged murder

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Thursday ordered that a task force official, Afeez Garba, 39, be remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly killing a motorcyclist.

The police charged Garba with murder.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwabusayo Osho, did not take the plea of Garba for in jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Osho thereafter adjourned the case until June 20 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olalekan Adegbite told the court that Garba committed the offence on April 10, at about 7.30 a.m, around Gate Bus stop, Ibadan.

Adegbite alleged that Garba caused the death of a motorcyclist, Saburi Subaru, 44, by hitting him on the head with his fist.

Adegbite alleged that the defendant being a motorcycle task force member in the area, fought with Subaru for not paying to obtain a ticket to operate in the area.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 316 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko