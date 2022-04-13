Court remands tailor for allegedly stabbing colleague to death

By Chinyere Omeire

A Lagos High Court, at Tafawa Balewa Square, on Wednesday remanded a tailor, Afeez Ayodele, for allegedly stabbing his colleague to death.

The defendant was docked before Justice Sherifat Sonaike, on one-count charge of manslaughter.

The Lagos State prosecution counsel, Mr M.A. Olateju, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 16, 2020, at about 9.00 a.m., at Chukwudi Okoro Street, at United Estate, Sangotedo, Lagos.

Olateju told the court that the defendant allegedly killed one Obiorah by stabbing him with a knife on his chest.

The prosecution counsel said that the incident occurred during the peak of the Coronavirus, when the defendant and the deceased were given a task of sewing facial masks.

“An argument ensued between the two over who is to use a particular sewing machine, the defendant suddenly brought out a knife and stabbed the deceased on the chest,” he said.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Meanwhile counsel to the defendant, Mr R. O. Oboh, informed the court that he had filed a bail application and served the prosecution.

Consequently, Justice Sonaike, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

She adjourned the case until June 6, for the commencement of trial. (NAN)

