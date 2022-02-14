Court remands tailor for allegedly killing his neighbour

By Patience Yakubu

A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on ordered the remand of a 29- year-old tailor, Gado Yahaya in a centre for allegedly killing his neighbour.

Yahaya, a resident of Rigasa State, is standing trial for culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, declined to take his plea on the grounds court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Emmanuel directed the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution (Dfor legal advice.

He the matter until March 9  for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo,  deceased (Liman Salisu), a to the defendant had an argument with him over a bucket of water which resulted in a fist fight.

“In the of the fight, the defendant went into the kitchen, picked a pestle and hit the deceased on his head.

“The deceased slumped after the hit on the head and died on the to the hospital.

“The defendant had also earlier written and signed a confessional statement when he was brought to the police station for questioning,” Leo said.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 190 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. (NAN)

