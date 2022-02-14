Court remands tailor for allegedly killing his neighbour

By Patience Yakubu

A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of a 29- year-old tailor, Gado Yahaya in a correctional centre for allegedly killing his neighbour.

Yahaya, a resident of Rigasa in Kaduna State, is standing trial for culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, declined to take his plea on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Emmanuel directed the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution (Dfor legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until March 9 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, alleged that the deceased (Liman Salisu), a neighbour to the defendant had an argument with him over a bucket of water which resulted in a fist fight.

“In the course of the fight, the defendant went into the kitchen, picked a pestle and hit the deceased on his head.

“The deceased slumped after the hit on the head and died on the way to the hospital.

“The defendant had also earlier written and signed a confessional statement when he was brought to the police station for questioning,” Leo said.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 190 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. (NAN)

