Court remands tailor for alleged culpable homicide

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a 34-year-old tailor, Shehu Usman, charged with causing the death of Musa Liman.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.



The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, ordered the remand of the defendant after the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, made an oral application to that effect.

The prosecutor, who said investigation into the matter was still ongoing, requested that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.



Granting the prosecutor’s oral application, the magistrate, who did not take the plea of the defendant, subsequently adjourned the case till Sept. 30, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor had told the court that the case was transferred from Gabasawa Police Station, in Kaduna, to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), through a letter dated Aug. 30.



The prosecutor said that one Garba Liman of Malali, had reported at the police station that the defendant and two others now at large came to his house after an altercation with his son, Musa Liman, and beat him up, which eventually led to his death.



He said that the offence contravened sections 59 and 221 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...