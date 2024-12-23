Court remands suspects linked to Bello Turji in Kuje correctional centre

By Taiye Agbaje



A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, ordered the remand of four suspected terrorists linked to notorious bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, in Kuje Correctional Centre.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a short ruling, made the order after the defendants pleaded not guilty to the 11-count charge bordering on terrorism.

Justice Nwite consequently adjourned the matter until Feb. 10 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four suspects; Musa Muhammad Kamarawa; Abubakar Hashimu, a.k.a. Doctor; Samuel Chinedu and Lucky Chukwuma, denied their involvement in the offences with which they were charged when the 11 counts were read to them.

NAN had earlier reported that though eight defendants were listed on the face of the charge, three of them, including Bello Turji, were at large.

However, shortly after the court registrar called the case, only four defendants were in court.

Justice Nwite then asked about the whereabouts of Bashir Abdullahi, who is the 3rd defendant.

David Kaswe, who appeared for the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), told the court that Abdullahi was also at large.

Kaswe, who acknowledged the mistake, apologised to the court.

The lawyer, therefore, sought the leave of the court to enter “at large” for Abdullahi and the judge granted the oral application after it was not opposed by the defence lawyers.

NAN reports that the FG, through the office of the AGF, had filed the 11-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/633/2024 against the eight defendants, four of who are at large.

In the charge dated and filed on Dec. 16 by M.B. Abubakar, Director, Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Musa Muhammad Kamarawa; Abubakar Hashimu, a.k.a. Doctor; Samuel Chinedu and Lucky Chukwuma were sued as 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th defendants.

While Bashir Abdullahi, Bello Turji, Aminu Muhammad and Sani Lawal, who are all at large, are sued as 3rd, 6th, 7th and 8th defendants respectively.

Upon resumed hearing, Kaswe informed the court that the matter was scheduled for arraignment of the defendants and that they were ready to proceed.

He said the defendants had been duly served with the charge.

“We have 11-count charge. May I seek the leave of the court for the charge to be read to the defendants,” he prayed.

But A.M. Lukman, who appeared for the 1st, 2nd and 4th defendants (Kamarawa, Hashimu and Chinedu), told the court that a preliminary objection had been filed against the charge.

The lawyer urged the court to hear their objection.

“What is the objection all about?” Justice Nwite asked.

Responding, Lukman said: “It is on the issue of territorial jurisdiction of this honourable court my lord “

“Is that what the law says,” the judge asked.

Kaswe, who represented the AGF, opposed Lukman’s application on the ground that it was not ripe for hearing.

“Counsel has just served me with the application this morning. It is not ripe for hearing my lord,” he argued.

Justice Nwite, who aligned with Kaswe’s submission, directed the charge to be read to the defendants.

Hashimu, a.k.a. Doctor, however told the court that he did not understand English Language and the counts were read in English and Hausa to the defendants to take their plea.

After they pleaded not guilty to the counts, A.I. Mohammed, who appeared for the 5th defendant (Chukwuma), sought a short adjournment to enable them file their clients’ bail application.

But the judge assured them that the aplkication would be heard as soon as they were ready.

In count one, Musa Muhammad Kamarawa; Abubakar Hashimu, aka Doctor; Bashir Abdullahi; Samuel Chinedu; Lucky Chukwuma; Bello Turji (at large); Aminu Muhammad (at large) and Sani Lawal (at large), sometime between 2018 and 2022 in Sokoto State, were alleged to have conspired among themselves to commit the terror act.

They were alleged to have provided material services to terrorists groups led by Turji, Kachalla Halilu, Danbokolo, Lawali, Atarwatse, Buderi and others, by procuring and supplying illicit drugs, including penta injections and cannabis plants (aka indian hemp); food items; military and police uniforms, camouflage.

They were also alleged to have supplied , boots, caps and building materials, including bags of cement, cover zinc, bags of nails, M.M. iron rod, etc., to terrorist camps in the forests located in Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna States.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

In count four, Kamarawa, Muhammad (at large) and Lawal (at large), sometime in 2021 in Sokoto State, allegedly aided and abetted the commission of acts of terrorism by acquiring a military gun truck from Libya and supplying same to a terrorist, Kachalla Halilu, at a cost of approximately N28.5 million (28,500,000).

They were alleged to have paid for the gun truck partly in cash and partly via electronic transfer.

“And which you knew or had reason to believe that this vehicle would be used by Kachalla Halilu, a known terrorist, to commit acts of terrorism.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (a) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and punishable under the same section of the Act,” the count read in part.

The offence is contrary to Section 8 (1) (b) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and punishable under the same section of the Act.(NAN)