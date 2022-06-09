Court remands student over alleged culpable homicide

An FCT High Court, Kubwa, on Thursday, remanded a 27-year-old secondary school student, Moses John in a correctional centre for alleged culpable homicide.

The police charged John, of Bassa village, Airport Road, Abuja, on two-counts bordering on culpable homicide.The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, adjourned the matter till Oct. 24, for further hearing.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Adamu Musa, had told the court that the defendant caused the death of Lance Cpl Yusuf Jemilu, of Electrical Department, Works and Services of the Nigerian Air Force Base, Abuja on Oct.3, 2021.

Musa alleged that the defendant hit Jemilu many times on the head and body with planks, which led to his death at Airport Road, Abuja on the said date.The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 220 (a)(b) and punishable under Section 97 (1) of the Penal Code. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

