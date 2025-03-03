Court remands sexagenarian over alleged N8.9m visa fraud

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, remanded 60-year-old man, Rufus Adebisi, standing trial over alleged N8.9 million visa fraud, at the Federal Custodial Centre in Ile Ife.

By Dorcas Elusogbon

Adebisi is facing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, converting money to personal use and obtaining by false pretences.

The Magistrate, Abosede Sarumi, who did not grant the defendant bail, ordered his remand at Nigerian Custodial Centre in Ile Ife pending the conside

ration of his bail.

Sarumi adjourned the case until March 6, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the Adebisi committed the offence between January and December 2023, in Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant conspired with others now at large to commit felony to wit: obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

He added that the defendant unlawfully obtained the sum of N4,350,000 from one Richard Wilson under the pretext of assisting him secure a New Zealand visa and travel ticket.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also unlawfully collected the sum of N4,628,500 from one Florence Okafor on the same premise of assistìng to procure a New Zealand visa and travel tickets for her and her two children.

Osanyintuyi stated further that the defendant converted the sum of N8,978,500, which he fraudulently obtained from Richard Wilson and Okafor Florence to his own personal use.

According to him, the offences were contrary to Sections 383, 390(9), 419, 422 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge. (NAN)