A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered that a 36-year-old security guard, Danjuma Dogonyaro, who allegedly stole his employer’s generator, be remanded in a correctional centre

The police charged Dogonyaro, who resides in Sabo Koda Suleja Niger State, with two counts of joint act and theft.

The judge, Gambo Garba, ordered that Dogonyaro be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Suleja, until May 6 for hearing, after he denial committing the offence.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that Jonal Shamasha of Kaura village Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station on March 20.

Ogada, said that the complainant employed the defendant as a security guard and was on duty on Jan. 14 at the Beauty Master Salon in Gwarinpa, Abuja

He said that the defendant and one Dogo, surname unknown, now at large on the same told the complainant’s Firman generator worth N325, 000.

Ogada told the court that the defendant ran away from duty to unknown place but he was later apprehended on March 20 and handed over to the police.

The prosecution said during police investigation the defendant admitted committing the offence.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 287 of Penal Code. (NAN)

