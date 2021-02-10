A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered that a 35-year-old security guard, Patrick Akpan, who allegedly beat his three-year-old daughter to death be remanded in custodial centre. The police charged Akpan with manslaughter. Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka did not take the plea of Akpan for want in jurisdiction.

Nwaka ordered that the case file be duplicated and a copy sent to the Lagos Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. Nwaka adjourned the case until Feb. 23 for DPP advice. Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that Akpan committed the offence on Dec. 27, 2020, in Jakande Estate, Lekki phase 11, Lagos.

He said that Akpan beat up his daughter with a belt for messing his house. The police said that the victim died in her mother’s arms while being taken to the hospital.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 224 and is punishable under section 229 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 229 stipulates life imprisonment for the offence of manslaughter.(NAN)