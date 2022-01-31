Court remands security guard for alleged negligent conduct

An Upper Area Court Zuba Abuja, on ordered that a security guard, Joseph Wuya, be remanded a correctional centre for negligent conduct.

The police charged Wuya, 23, of Dei-Dei Abuja, negligent conduct, offence he denied committing.

The judge, Ismailia ordered that the defendant be remand correctional center Suleja and adjourned the case until Feb.16, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant Shehu Mohammed, Supervisor of a telecom Mast located at Mopol Barracks Dei-Dei Abuja, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station, Abuja on Jan. 22.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant was employed as security guards to secure the at the telecom Mast located Mopol barracks Dei-Dei Abuja.

He told the court that the defendant abandoned his duty post, while unknown persons gained access into the compound and made away four backup batteries valued yet unknown.

The prosecutor said during police the defendant could not give a sactifactory account of the missing items and the offence contravened the provisions of Section 196 of the Penal Code.(NAN) 

