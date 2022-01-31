Court remands security guard for alleged negligent conduct

An Upper Area Court Zuba Abuja, on Monday ordered that a security guard, Joseph Wuya, be remanded in a correctional centre for negligent conduct.

The police charged Wuya, 23, of Dei-Dei Abuja, with negligent conduct, offence he denied committing.

The judge, Ismailia ordered that the defendant be remand in correctional center Suleja and adjourned the case until Feb.16, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant Shehu Mohammed, Supervisor of a telecom Mast located at Mopol Barracks Dei-Dei Abuja, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station, Abuja on Jan. 22.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant was employed as security guards to secure the property at the telecom Mast located in Mopol barracks Dei-Dei Abuja.

He told the court that the defendant allegedly abandoned his duty post, while unknown persons gained access into the compound and made away with four backup batteries valued yet unknown.

The prosecutor said during police investigation the defendant could not give a sactifactory account of the missing items and the offence contravened the provisions of Section 196 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

