Court remands school dropout for alleged murder

A Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin on Friday ordered that a school dropout, Olagunju Tijani, be remanded in Oke-kura Correctional Centre for alleged murder.

The police charged Tijani with murder and belonging to a cult group.Magistrate Adams Muhammed did not take the plea of Tijani.Muhammad directed the police to return the case file to the Kwara Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.He adjourned the matter until June 7 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monshood Adebayo Tijani, who was a dropout murdered Ismaila Alabi and Emmanuel, a student of Human Kinetics Department, University of Ilorin in his quest to assume power as the number two man in ”Eiye fraternity” of Kwara.

He alleged that the suspect confessed that he used an English pistol belonging to his father who was a retired major in the Nigerian army. (NAN)

