Court remands scavenger for stealing from MTN mast

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja on Tuesday ordered that a 26-year-old scavenger, Abbah Sani, who pleaded guilty to stealing from an MTN Mast, be remanded in a correction centre.

The Judge, Malam Yahaya Sheshi, adjourned the matter until March 6 for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Shehu Murtala reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Feb.9.

Ogada alleged that Sani entered an MTN mast site located on the Aso Savings bank road, by Premium hotel, Kubwa.

The prosecution counsel said Sani and his accomplices stole some major components of the mast.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Section 287 states that whoever commits theft shall be punished with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to five years or with fine or with both.(NAN)