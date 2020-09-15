Court remands scavenger for allegedly stealing woman’s handbags

A Karu Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered that a 35-year-old scavenger, Rabiu Suleiman, for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing a woman’s handbags, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Suleiman with five counts of criminal trespass, housebreaking, theft, mischief and belonging to a gang of thieves.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, adjourned the case until Sept. 18, for hearing in bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Usman Halilu, who lives in Karu, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Sept. 2.