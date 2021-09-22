Court remands printer, transporter for unlawful possession of firearm

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered that a printer, Oluwadamilare Balogun and a transporter, Adebayo Benson be remanded in a correctional centre for unlawful possession of firearm.

The police charged Balogun, 26, and Benson, 25, with conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and illegal possession of firearms.

Magistrate A.O Dirisu, who did not take the plea of Balogun and Benson. ordered that they should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Dirisu directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for legal advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Mojirade Edeme told the court that Balogun and Benson committed the offence on July 23 at Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State.

She alleged that the defendants, who belonged to an unlawful society known as “Aiye” Confraternity, armed themselves with firearm with intent to commit felony.

He said that the suspects were arrested by the police surveillance team attached to the campus.

When a search was conducted on them, he said, a pistol and one unexpended cartridge were found in their possession.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 42, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 42 prescribes three years’ jail term if found guilty for belonging to an unlawful society while Section 330 attracts seven years’ for unlawful possession of firearms on conviction(NAN)

