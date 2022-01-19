Court remands POS operator for allegedly cheating employer

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court on Wednesday ordered that Joseph Njoku, a Point Of Sale (POS) operator be remanded in police custody for allegedly cheating his employer of N700, 000.

The police charged the defendant with joint act, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu however adjourned the case until Jan.21 for hearing.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, moved an application for the defendant to be in police custody to enable the prosecution conclude investigations.

Earlier, Okpa had told the court that the complainant, Kolawale Salimat reported the matter at Dutse Alhaji Police Station on Jan.13.

He said the complainant gave N700, 000 to the defendant to transfer into her company account on Jan.11.

He added that the defendant issued the complainant an old receipt of Nov. 25 as proof of the said transfer and converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecution counsel said during police investigations, the defendant confessed to using the money to order goods for his business.

Okpa said that the POS device the defendant used for his transaction was not registered in his name adding that investigation was still ongoing to trace the owner of the device, whom is at large for details.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 312, 322 and 364 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty.(NAN)

