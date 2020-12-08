Court remands painter for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, has ordered the remand of a 30-year-old painter, Sunday Ajibade, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Tanimola, ordered that the defendant be remanded, following the motion by the Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of the defendant, also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 14, 2021.