Court remands nurse for allegedly drugging, rapping student

A Jos High Court on Wednesday ordered that a 32-year-old nurse, Alex Pam, who allegedly drugged and raped a 22-year-old student, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Justice Christine Dabup, gave the order, adjourned the case until May 21 for hearing.

The police counsel, Ms Olive Okpuru, told the court the defendant on Dec. 11, 2020, drugged a student of the Plateau College of Health Technology, Zawan, and raped her.