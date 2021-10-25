Court remands motorcyclist over alleged burglary, stealing

 An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered remand of a 21-year-old motorcyclist, Seun Adeoye, in Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged burglary and stealing. defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing. prosecutor, Insp Adejare Elijah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 13 in Ado-Ekiti.Elijah alleged that the defendant conspired and broke into the apartment of one Mr Arijenileola Oluwatosin in the night of said date.

He stole phones, Tecno pova, I Phone X Max, and other valuables, worth N360,000, belonging to complainant.

He told court that stolen phones were tracked by police which led to the arrest of the defendant.According to him, the offences contravenes Sections 516, 411 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, legal advice from office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

Magistrate, Mr Tomiwa Daramola, ordered remand of defendant in the correctional centre, issuance of legal advice.He adjourned case till Nov. 24 for mention. (NAN)

