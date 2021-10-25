Court remands motorcyclist over alleged burglary, stealing

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 21-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Seun Adeoye, in the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged burglary and stealing.The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.The police prosecutor, Insp Adejare Elijah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 13 in Ado-Ekiti.Elijah alleged that the defendant conspired and broke into the apartment of one Mr Arijenileola Oluwatosin in the night of said date.

He stole two phones, Tecno pova, I Phone X Max, and other valuables, worth N360,000, belonging to the complainant.

He told the court that the stolen phones were tracked by the police which led to the arrest of the defendant.According to him, the offences contravenes Sections 516, 411 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Magistrate, Mr Tomiwa Daramola, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.He adjourned the case till Nov. 24 for mention. (NAN)

