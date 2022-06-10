Court remands minor for alleged cultism

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 15-year-old, ne remanded in a boys’ home at Adigbe, Abeokuta, Ogun, for allegedly belonging to a secret cult.

The police charged the minor with conspiracy and belonging to unlawful society.

Magistrate E. Kubeinje , who did not take the plea of Adedeji ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until July 13 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi told the court that the minor committed the offence on May 23 at Otto-Awori area of Ijaniki, Lagos.

Ajayi said that the minor was a member of the ”Eiye confraternity”.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 2(3)(a)(b)(d)(e) of the Lagos State Laws on Unlawful Society and Cultism, 2021.(NAN)

