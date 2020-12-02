Court remands mechanic over alleged culpable homicide

)A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 27-year-old mechanic, Adamu Isah, be remanded in a correctional facility over alleged culpable homicide.

The police charged Isah, who resides at Kawo in Kaduna State, with culpable homicide.

The Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of the accused, ordered the police to return the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Emmanuel said the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter, adding that only the High Court has the jurisdiction to grant bail on capital offence.

He adjourned the matter until Dec. 21, for legal advice.