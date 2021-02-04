Court remands mechanic for allegedly killing colleague

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Thursday ordered that a 31-year-old mechanic, Jude Clement, who allegedly killed his colleague, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Clement, who resides on Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna, with culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of Clement, ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution.