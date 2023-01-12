Court remands mechanic for allegedly extorting N450,000, valuables

By Hauwa Gold

A Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Thursday, remanded a mechanic, Aliyu Kabiru in a correctional centre for allegedly extorting the sum of N450, 000 and other valuables.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police charged Kabiru, 23, of Gwagwalada, Abuja with extortion.

The Judge, Mr Umar Mayana, deferred bail for the defendant and adjourned the case till Jan. 19, 2023 for mention.

Mayana ordered that the defendant be remanded in Keffi Correctional Centre, pending investigation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Edwin Ochayi, told the court that the matter was reported to the Iddo Police Division, Abuja

.

Ochayi told the court that the defendant and two others now at large connived and extorted the sum of N450, 000, laptop, handsets and other valuables from the complainant, Odo Benjamin, his family and four neighbours.

The prosecutor said the value of all items extorted was yet unknown, but said the offence contravened the provision of Section 292 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)