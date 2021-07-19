Court remands mechanic for alleged phone theft

A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Monday ordered that a 25-year-old mechanic, Danladi Mohammed, who allegedly stole his friend’s phone, be remanded in a correctional centre.



The police charged Mohammed, who resides in Apewe Dei-Dei, Abuja, with a count of theft.

The judge, Gambo Garba, ordered that Mohammed be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Suleja, until Sept. 1, for hearing, after his denial of the offence.



Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Abdulwahab Isa, of the same address, reported the matter at the Dei-Dei Police Station on July 12.

Ogada, said that the complainant alleged that on July 11, the defendant criminally and smartly made away with his phone valued at N45,000 without his consent and ran away.



The prosecution said that during police investigation the defendant allegedly admitted selling the phone to an unknown person for N16,000 and all effort made to recover the phone proved abortive.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 287 of Penal Code

