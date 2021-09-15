Court remands Masquerade custodian, 3 others for alleged murder in Osun

September 15, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Judiciary, News, Project 0



An Osun in Osogbo on Tuesday ordered the remand of a Masquerade custodian, Kayode Esuleke , at the Ilesa Correctional Centre for the alleged murdered of a Muslim, Moshood Salawudeen.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ayo Oyebiyi, ordered the defendant with his son, Ifasola Eseleke, and two others, Idowu Abimbola and Adeosun Kola, to be remanded  in prison custody due to the magnitude of the alleged offense.


NPower

The prosecutor, Mr Abiodun Badiora, had told the court the defendant, with his son and committed the offense on June 27, at Arayin street within Osogbo metropolis.

Badiora said the masquerade followers and the Muslim worshippers clashed at Kamarudeen mosque, to the death of one person, many injured with properties destroyed.

He said the offense committed contravened section 83, 249 (1)(d), 35, 320 (1)(2), 451, and 319 of the criminal code cap 34 , vol.11 , Laws of Osun, 2002 .

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the 13- count charge of murder, attempted murder, malicious damage, assault, breach of public peace and engaging in a public fight.

The defence counsel, Mr Abimbola Ige, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms .

Oyebiyi, however, overruled the bail application by the defence and ordered their remand at the Ilesa Correctional Facility, while adjourning the case to Sept. 21 for of bail.( NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,