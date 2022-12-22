Court remands marketer for alleged misappropriation of N3.5m

By Joy Kaka

A Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja has ordered the remand of a cooperative society marketer, Kate Solomon in a correctional center for allegedly misappropriating N3.5million.

The Judge, Yahaya Sheshi also ordered the defence counsel, Ibrahim Audu to make a formal bail application for the defendant.

Sheshi however adjourned the matter until Jan.11 for hearing, pending the said application.

The defence counsel had earlier made an oral bail application for the defendant, pursuant to Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) urging the court to grant her bail.

The police charged the defendant of Kubwa, Abuja with criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating which she pleaded not guilty to.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant, Managing Director of Zenith Plus Cooperative Society limited, Naomi Oluku, employed the defendant as a marketer sometime in February.

Okpa alleged that the complainant entrusted the defendant with the responsibility of collecting daily contributions from customers and remit to the office.

The prosecution counsel said the defendant collected N3, 585, 070 from several customers but misappropriated and converted the said sum to her personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 312, 309 and 322 of the Penal Code.(NAN)