Court remands man over alleged robbery, illegal gun possession

October 14, 2021 Favour Lashem



A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja on Thursday remanded a 37-year- man, Jonathan Nweke, in Kirikiri Correctional Center for alleged robbery and unlawful possession of gun.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S. K. Matepo, refused to listen to the defendant’s plea and ordered him to be remanded until Nov. 3, pending the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice (DPP).

The defendant, an unemployed whose address was not stated, is tried for conspiracy, robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, membership of secret society and escaping custody.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed between June and August in Ojo area of Lagos.

Ogu alleged that the on patrol intercepted the defendant and after searching him, found a locally made gun and cartridges on him.

alleged that the defendant and other accomplices now at large, were the people terrorising Ojo community.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant escaped custody in October 2020 during the #EndSARS protest.

The offences, according to him, contravene Sections 2, 106, 297, 298, 299 and 411 of the Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

