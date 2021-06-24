Court remands man over alleged possession of firearm

 An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court Thursday remanded a 23-year-old man, Opeyemi Musibau, Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged possession of firearm.

Magistrate J.A. Adegun, who did take the plea of Musibau, ordered the case file should sent to the of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Adegun adjourned the case until July 17 for DPP’ advice.

The defendant is facing a two-count of conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearm.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court the defendant committed the offences with other persons still at large April 30, at 1p.m. at Ajah area of Lagos.

Emuerhi said the caught the defendant with a locally double barrel gun and two unexpended cartridges.

He said the defendant could give any explanation of how he got the items.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 411 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 .

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 330 prescribes two years jail term for possession of firearms, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy (NAN)

