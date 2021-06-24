Court remands man over alleged possession of firearm

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 23-year-old man, Opeyemi Musibau, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged possession of firearm.

Magistrate J.A. Adegun, who did not take the plea of Musibau, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Adegun adjourned the case until July 17 for DPP’s advice.

The defendant is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearm.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large on April 30, at 1p.m. at Ajah area of Lagos.

Emuerhi said the police caught the defendant with a locally made double barrel gun and two unexpended cartridges.

He said that the defendant could not give any explanation of how he got the items.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 411 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 330 prescribes two years jail term for illegal possession of firearms, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy (NAN)

