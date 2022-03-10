Court remands man over alleged N3.8m fraud

By Patience Yakubu

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna High Court, on Thursday ordered that Isah Gwadah, be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged N3.8million fraud.

Khobo gave the order after the Prosecution Counsel, Mr N. Lawal, pleaded that Gwadah be remanded pending completion of investigation.

The judge ordered Gwadah’s counsel, Farouq Sani to file a written bail application.

The Judge adjourned the case until March 23, for hearing of the defendant’s bail application.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna State Command charged Gwadah with criminal breach of trust.

Earlier, the prosecution had told the court that sometime in July 2019, the defendant collected N3.8 million from Moshood Oluwaseun to settle Customs duties of four Toyota Corolla cars.

Lawal said that while collecting the money, the defendant promised to share 15 per cent of the profit and repay the money by the end of September 2019.

He said that after the payment, the defendant failed to return both the capital and the profit to the complainant and all efforts to recover the funds had proved abortive.

Lawal said that the offence committed by the defendant contravenes Section 293 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017 and punishable under Section 294 of the same Law.

Gwadah, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

