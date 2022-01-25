Court remands man over alleged kidnap attempt

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Kubwa, on Tuesday, remanded a 47-year-old man, Kassim Isiaka, in a correctional centre over alleged attempt to kidnap Prof. Sam Amadi

The police had arraigned the defendant, who resides in Niger state, with criminal intimidation and attempt to commit the offence of kidnapping.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya ordered that Isiaka should be kept in custody pending formal application for bail by his counsel.

He directed the Defence Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, to make a formal bail application to the court for his client and adjourned the case until Feb. 14 for accelerated hearing.

Ibrahim had sought the leave of the court to make an oral bail application for his client, but which the judge denied.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Gbenro Ayanna had told the court that the defendant and his gang allegedly threatened to kidnap one Prof. Sam Amadi sometime in 2020.

Ayanna said that the defendant called Amadi severally on his cell phone to threaten him adding that the offence contravened Sections 398 and 95 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.(NAN)

