Court remands man over alleged gun possession

January 24, 2022 Favour Lashem



An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in on Monday remanded 21- year old Gabriel Owolade  at over unlawful possession of a gun.

Owolade, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of gun.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A Enilolobo. who did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered the remand of Owolade at Abolongo Correctional centre, Oyo in Oyo State.

Enilobo directed that the defendant should be held in custody pending the legal opinion of the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, thereafter, the matter till Feb. 3, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Olusegun Adegboye told the court that Owolade and others at large on Jan. 5, at about noon, at Alawada area, Yemetu, Ibadan, allegedly conspired together to commit the act.

Adegboye  said the defendant was to have in his possession unlawfully one locally made cut to size  gun, which he have been using for Armed Robbery.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened Section 3 and 6b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol.14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004. (NAN)

