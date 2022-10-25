Court remands man over alleged forgery of Bank cheque

By Patience Yakubu

A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 36-year old man, who allegedly forged a Bank cheque with an intent to withdraw N350,000.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, gave the order after the prosecutor Insp. Chidi Leo, pleaded with the court to remand the defendant as investigation in the matter was ongoing.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until Nov. 26, for hearing.

The defendant, who resides at Kano Road in Kaduna, is facing a five-count charge of conspiracy, forgery, fraud and false pretences.

Leo alleged that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 13 at Unity Bank, Independence Way, Kaduna.

Leo said the defendant, with two others still at large, conspired to commit felony by stealing one slip of Unity Bank cheque, with an account name, William David .

“The defendant fraudulently procured the execution of valuable security to withdraw the sum of N350,000 from the account of William David,” the prosecutor said.

Leo added that the defendant was arrested in the process of making the transaction when the owner of the account was called.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The offences contravened the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.(NAN)

