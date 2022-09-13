Court remands man over alleged diversion of N5.3m

By Patience Yakubu

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna High Court on Tuesday ordered one Amos Dauda should be remanded in a correctional centre, for alleged diversion of N5.3 million.

Khobo gave the order after the Prosecution Counsel, Y. J. Matiyak, pleaded that Dauda be remanded, pending the completion of investigation.

The Judge adjourned the case until Sept. 28, for hearing of the defendant’s bail application.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna State Command, charged Dauda with criminal diversion of funds.

Earlier, the prosecution had told the court that sometime in June, the defendant dishonestly converted to his personal use the sum of N5.3m proceed from a land sale belonging to one Adamu Bello.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant had fraudulently induced Bello to give him his four plots of land located at Rigasa Kaduna, to help him sell.

Matiyak stated that the defendant committed an offence contrary to the Kaduna State Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

