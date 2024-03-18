Court remands man over alleged defilement, sexual assault on minor

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has ordered the remand of a man, Oluwafemi Olumoro, for allegedly defiling and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old minor (name withheld).



Olumoro, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge on defilement, sexual assault by penetration and assault occasioning harm.

The defendant when arraigned pleaded not guilty to the counts.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, thereafter, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until May 6 for commencement of trial.



The State Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP), Mr Olusola Soneye, had told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences sometimes in June 2018 at No. 7 Church St., Idera, Owode-Ajegunle in Ikorodu, Lagos.



Soneye alleged that the defendant defiled the survivor by having unlawful carnal knowledge with her.

He submitted that the defendant sexually assaulted the girl by penetrating with his manhood.

The prosecutor added that the defendant allegedly beat the girl with a belt which caused injuries to her right eye.



According to the prosecution, the alleged offences violate Sections 137, 173 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

By Adenike Ayodele