Court remands man over alleged defilement of his 9-year-old sister-in-law

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday ordered that a 44-year-old man, Stephen Mark, who allegedly defiled his nine-year-old sister-in-law, be remanded in a correctional centre.
Delivering his ruling, Chief Magistrate Maaruff Mudashiru , ordered the defendant to engage the services of a lawyer.
Mudashiru adjourned the matter until Oct 19, for hearing.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Shaib Shedrack told the Court that the defendant committed the offence in the Koso area of Iseyin metropolis, within the court’s jurisdiction on Sept 9.
Shedrack alleged that the defendant defiled his nine-year-old sister-in-law, when his wife went to the market.
The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of Section 222, Paragraph 2, C 38, of the Criminal Code Laws of the Federation 2004.
After the charge was read to him, the defendant who was not represented by any counsel, pleaded not guilty. (NAN )
Leave a Reply