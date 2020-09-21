Court remands man over alleged defilement of his 9-year-old sister-in-law

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday ordered that a 44-year-old man, Stephen Mark, who allegedly defiled his nine-year-old sister-in-law, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Delivering his ruling, Chief Magistrate Maaruff Mudashiru , ordered the defendant to engage the services of a lawyer.

Mudashiru adjourned the matter until Oct 19, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Shaib Shedrack told the Court that the defendant committed the offence in the Koso area of Iseyin metropolis, within the court’s jurisdiction on Sept 9.