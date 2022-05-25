Court remands man over alleged burglary, phone theft at OAU

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Wednesday, remanded a 25-year-old man, Ajibade Kayode, over alleged burglary and stealing of phones at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, pleaded guilty to the four-count charge of burglary, breaking and entering, stealing and illegal possession preferred against him.

The Magistrate, A.I. Oyebadejo, consequently ordered the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till June 6, for presentation of facts by the prosecutor.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 24, 2020 at about 2:45 a.m. at OAU, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant broke into the institution’s Physics Oven White House office, with the intent to commit felony.

He said that the defendant stole one Red Tecno phone, valued at N82,000, belonging to one Adigun Tobiloba.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant also stole a green-coloured Infinix S4 phone, valued at N45,000, belonging to one Mamah Amechi.

He added that a Hot 5 white-colured phone, valued at N50,000 was also found in possession of the defendant, which he could not satisfactorily explain how he got.

According to Osanyintuyi, the offences contravene Sections 383, 390, and 413 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002. (NAN)

