Court remands man over alleged attempted murde

An Abeokuta Magistrates Court, on Friday, remanded one 35-year-old Obinna Kalu for allegedly attempting to kill one Miss Adijat Balogun.

The defendant, whose plea was not taken, is facing a one-count charge of attempted murder.

The prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March, 14 at about 8.30 a.m., at Igaa Sabo area in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said that the defendant attempted to kill his neighbour Adijat by shooting her with gun on her waist.

According to him, the complainant, who is a food vendor, finished cooking on the faithful day and that Kalu went to steal from the food she cooked without her permission.

This, the prosecutor said, led to misunderstand between the two neighbours.

“After few hours when some other neighbours around had settled the dispute for them, the defendant went into the complainant room and shoot her with a gun while she was sleeping,’’ he said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 320 of the Criminal Code laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. M. Shomefun ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Ibara correctional center, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

Shomefun then adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for mention (NAN)

