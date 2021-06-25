Court remands man over alleged assault on EKEDC staff

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that Kazeem Ismaila, 29, be remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly pushing a staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).

Ismaila who pleaded not guilty is facing a three-count charge of assault, breach of public peace and obstruction.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okouimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 22, at about 3:00p.m. at No 42, Alhaji Jafani Street, Etegbin, Ajangbadi, area of Lagos.

Okouimose said the defendant pushed off, one Oketekun Olugbenga, EKEDC staff, from a ladder while performing his lawful duty .

The prosecutor said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by pushing off the ladder of which Oketekun used to climb the electric pole while performing his duty.

He said the defendant also obstructed the EKEDC staff from performing his lawful duty.

Okouimose said the offences contravened Sections 230, 168 and 112 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

