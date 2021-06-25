Court remands man over alleged assault on EKEDC staff

A Badagry Magistrates’ on Friday ordered that Kazeem Ismaila, 29, be remanded correctional facility for allegedly pushing a staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).

Ismaila pleaded not guilty is facing a three-count charge of assault, breach of public peace and obstruction.

Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okouimose, told defendant committed offences on June 22, at about 3:00p.m. at No 42, Alhaji Jafani Street, Etegbin, Ajangbadi, area of Lagos.

Okouimose said defendant pushed , one Oketekun Olugbenga, EKEDC staff, from a ladder performing his lawful duty .

The prosecutor said the defendant conducted himself manner likely to cause breach of public peace by pushing the ladder of which Oketekun used to climb the electric pole performing his duty.

He said the defendant also obstructed the EKEDC staff from performing his lawful duty.

Okouimose said the offences contravened Sections 230, 168 and 112 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

