Court remands man in correctional centre for allegedly trafficking 12 girls to Libya

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, on Friday ordered that a 44-year-old man, Mohammed Usman, who allegedly trafficked 12 girls to Libya, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), charged Usman, who resides in Walambe Quarters of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano, with 12-counts bordering on trafficking in persons.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, adjourned the matter until Feb.15, for hearing