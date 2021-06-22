Court remands man, girlfriend for alleged adultery in Birnin Kebbi

A Magistrates’ Court in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday ordered that a man, Onyebuchi Okafor and Mansura Shehu, be remanded in a in Birnin Kebbi for alleged adultery.

The police charged Okafor and  Shehu  with adultery which led a pregnancy.

The offence contravenes the Section 369 the Penal Code .

The presiding Judge, Samaila Kakale-Mungadi, in a ruling rejected  the oral bail application for Okafor from his counsel.

Kakale-Mungadi ordered the defence  counsel make a written bail application.

He ordered  that the defendants be remanded untill July 5, for further hearing.

Earlier, the counsel, Mr Jibril Abba, told the court that Okafor should not be granted bail until all investigation in the matter  is completed.

Abba opposed the bail because he said that Okafor an -convict.

The defence counsel, Magnus Ihejirika, told the court that his client will not jump bail or obstruct the investigation granted bail.

He also argued that his client had no criminal record.

Ihejirika, who refuted the claims the that the first accused person, Okafor, - convict, told the court that a High court had set aside the conviction his client and acquitted him.

“We urge my Lord to discountenance the objection and admit him into bail.

“He will not float the bail conditions. He will provide sureties and be attending court proceedings,” the counsel prayed. (NAN).

