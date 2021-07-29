Court remands man for stealing railroad steel

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Thursday ordered that a 20-year-old man, Ibrahim Shayin, be remanded in a correctional facility after he admitted to stealing railroad steel.

The police charged Shayin with theft, contrary to section 270 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State.

Magistrate Mary Adams, gave the order after Shayin pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency.

Adams adjourned the matter until Aug. 2 sentencing.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Isah Hassan told the court that Sgt. Christopher Adamu, attached to the railway police station, Kafanchan, arrested the defendant on July 27.

Hassan said Adamu caught the defendant with stolen railroad steel, valued at N20, 000. (NAN)

