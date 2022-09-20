Court remands man for stealing company property

By Adepote Arowojobe

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Tuesday, remanded a man, Ali Yahaya, who pleaded guilty to entering a factory and stealing company property worth N1.35 million.

Magistrate O. A. Ogbe remanded the defendant pending review of the case and sentencing.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 29.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Sept. 7 to Sept.10 at No 252 AC Street, Federal Housing Estate area of Ikorodu.

Famuyiwa said that the defendant scaled the factory fence and stole electrical cable wire worth N750,000, five pumping machines, worth N300,000 and four motor batteries valued at N300,000 from same company.

The prosecutor submitted that the stolen properties belonged to the owner of the pure water factory, Mr Sunday Olaniran.

She said the defendant also conduct himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by jumping the factory fence.

She said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 350, 287 and 168(D) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

