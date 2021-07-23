Court remands man for stealing aluminum pot

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 36-year-old man, Saviour Dominic, who pleaded guilty to stealing an aluminum pot worth N80,000, be remanded in a correctional centre, inpending sentence.

Chief Magistrate J.A Adegun, ordered that Dominic should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre after he pleaded guilty to intent to commit felony and stealing.

Adegun adjourned the case until Aug. 2 for facts and sentence.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 12 at Chemical and Allied Product, at No. 2, Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja.

Emuerhi said that the defendant entered the company premises and stole the items where it was kept.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 308 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(NAN)

