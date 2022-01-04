Court remands man for defiling 4-year-old boy

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano has ordered that a 20-year-old man, Tasi’u Adamu be remanded in a Correctional centre, allegedly defiling a 4-year-old.

The defendant, who lives in Indabawa Quarters, Kano, was standing trial on a count charge of unnatural offence.



The Prosecutor, Mrs Maryam Jibril, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov.15, 2021.

She alleged that on the same date at about 8:00 p.m the defendant entered his neighbours house situated at Indabawa Quarters and had anal sex with the 4-year-old boy.



The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provision of section 284 of the Penal Code.



Chief Magistrate, Auwal Yusuf-Suleiman, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional centre, pending legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Jan.25, for further mention.(NAN)

