Court remands man for defiling 4-year-old boy

January 4, 2022 Favour Lashem



 A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano has ordered that a 20-year-old man, Tasi’u Adamu be remanded in a Correctional centre, allegedly defiling a 4-year-old.
defendant, who lives in Indabawa Quarters, Kano, was trial on a count charge of unnatural offence.


Prosecutor, Mrs Maryam Jibril, told court that defendant committed the offence on Nov.15, 2021.
She alleged that on same date at about 8:00 p.m defendant entered his neighbours house situated at Indabawa Quarters and had anal sex with 4-year-old boy.


defendant, however, denied committing offence.
According prosecutor, offence contravened provision of section 284 of the Penal Code.


Chief Magistrate, Auwal Yusuf-Suleiman, ordered that defendant be remanded in a Correctional centre, legal advice.
He adjourned the case until Jan.25, for further mention.(NAN)

