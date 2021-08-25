Court remands man for attempting to rob POS operator

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered that a 26-year-old unemployed man, Daniel Christopher, who allegedly attempted to rob a Point of Sales (POS) operator, be remanded in correctional centre.

The police Christopher who resides in Lekki, Lagos State, with attempted robbery.

Magistrate O.O. Raji, who did not take Christopher’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Raji directed the police to return the case file to the state of Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Mojirade Edeme told the court that Christopher committed the on Aug. 3 at Epe, Lagos State.

She said that Christoph, with a toy gun, attempted to rob Mrs Bimpe Wehimo of her money.

The prosecution said that Christopher, entered the complainant’s shop  and said he wanted to withdraw N100,000 but he a toy gun and threatened  to shoot the complaint she refused to her money to him.

Edeme said that the contravened the of Section 298(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

