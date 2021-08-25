Court remands man for attempting to rob POS operator

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered that a 26-year-old unemployed man, Daniel Christopher, who allegedly attempted to rob a Point of Sales (POS) operator, be remanded in correctional centre.

The police charged Christopher who resides in Lekki, Lagos State, with attempted robbery.

Magistrate O.O. Raji, who did not take Christopher’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Raji directed the police to return the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Mojirade Edeme told the court that Christopher committed the offence on Aug. 3 at Epe, Lagos State.

She said that Christoph, armed with a toy gun, attempted to rob Mrs Bimpe Wehimo of her money.

The prosecution said that Christopher, entered the complainant’s shop and said he wanted to withdraw N100,000 but he brought out a toy gun and threatened to shoot the complaint if she refused to surrender her money to him.

Edeme said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 298(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

